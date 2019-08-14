× Former US attorney endorses Nick Colvin for Congress

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorney Pat Miles has announced his endorsement of Democratic congressional candidate Nick Colvin, who is running for Michigan’s 3rd District.

Miles ran for the seat before he was appointed by former President Barack Obama to be the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan. Miles served in that role from 2012 to 2017 before returning to private practice at Barnes & Thornburg LLP in Grand Rapids.

“I am proud to endorse Nick Colvin in the primary for Michigan’s 3rd congressional district,” Miles said in a release. “I have gotten to know Nick and his family over the past decade and I know that there is no one better suited to work hard to bring home results to our community.”

Colvin also currently works at a private firm in Grand Rapids. He joined Miller Canfield as a public finance attorney in March. Like Miles, Colvin also had a close working relationship with Obama. Colvin worked in his Senate office as a personal aide and later worked for Michelle Obama during her husband’s first presidential campaign. During the Obama administration, Colvin worked in the White House Counsel’s Office.

“From his work as a U.S. Attorney to his legal career, Pat has a track record of taking on powerful special interests and standing up for Michigan families,” Colvin said in a release. “I am grateful and honored to have his endorsement and look forward to working with him to help turn this seat blue.”

The seat is currently held by Rep. Justin Amash, I-Grand Rapids, who is running for reelection.

Joining Colvin in the Democratic primary is immigration attorney Hillary Scholten, who has been endorsed by State Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, and State Rep. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids.

Democrat Doug Booth was the first to enter the primary but has since dropped out of the race.