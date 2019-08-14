Get a mortgage, give back to charity at Lake Trust Credit Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Credit union members are used to getting perks like lower interest rates on loans, but Lake Trust Credit Union is taking that one step further.

Along with great rates, Lake Trust is also offering cashback for mortgages not just for its members, but for a local charity as well.

Their current Home Mortgage Campaign allows members of their bank to give back to their community all while getting the financial assistance they need to buy a house.

When closing a mortgage with Lake Trust, members will receive $250 and they'll make a matching donation to a local charity.

Or there's a Home Equity Loan program where members will get $100, and Lake Trust will match that donation to charity.

This offer runs until the end of Septemeber.

To learn more about Lake Trust and to find a location near you, visit laketrust.org.