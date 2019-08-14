Grand Rapids Greek Festival kicks off Friday

Posted 9:11 AM, August 14, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Friday marks the start of the Grand Rapids Greek Festival.

The festival runs August 16-18 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 330 Lakeside Dr. NE between Fulton and Michigan.

Attendees can enjoy everything from a great live band and dance demonstrations, to wine tastings and cooking classes, there is something for everyone at Yassou!

Organizers have prepared an assortment of authentic Greekfood for you to enjoy. Choose from appetizers, full meals, sandwiches and side items. And definitely don’t forget dessert! Baklava is only the beginning…

This year, Yassou! will be supporting the The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan - be nice, as it's charity sponsor.  The MHF is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to creating open conversation and education about mental health awareness.  For more information, visit www.benice.org

