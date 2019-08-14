GRPD searching for parole absconder

Severe Thunderstorm Warning – St. Joseph and Branch Co.

A mug shot of Kelly Johnson.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for a man who absconded from parole.

Kelly Johnson, 41, is believed to be on the city’s west side in the area of Alpine Avenue and Leonard Street.

Police say he is about 5-foot-10 and weighs 205 pounds, and has scars on his forehead and both arms. Johnson also has a zodiac symbol tattooed on his left hand.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids police at 616-456-3400, Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 and the Michigan Department of Corrections at 844-362-8477.

