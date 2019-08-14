Hail pounds southern Kalamazoo County

Posted 5:20 PM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, August 14, 2019

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A sudden severe thunderstorm caused some damage in southern Kalamazoo County.

VW Avenue in Vicksburg has been closed by fire crews due to the storms. The industrial park in Vicksburg is reportedly without power, according to the National Weather Service.

Viewers have been sending in pictures and video of hail in Vicksburg.

No areas in Michigan were in severe weather risks for Wednesday.  A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for southern Kalamazoo County, and then for St. Joseph and Branch counties.

