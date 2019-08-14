Indiana teen drowns in Cass Co. lake

Posted 4:08 AM, August 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:13AM, August 14, 2019

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are still investigating after a person drowned while swimming in Cass County.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department say seven people from Indiana were wakeboarding on Long Lake in Porter Township at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 14.

The group was taking a break when one of them, 19-year-old Janelle Miller, left the boat to swim. They called 911 after she disappeared a short while later.

Dive and air teams began searching. Her body was eventually discovered at about 10:56 p.m. that night.

Investigators say Miller was not wearing a life jacket at the time. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor though the case remains under investigation.

Cass County deputies were assisted by SEPSA Fire Authority, SEPSA EMS, West Michigan Air Care, Cass County Marine Division and Van Buren County Dive Team.

