Insurance HQ moving to downtown Grand Rapids' Studio Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The headquarters of a global insurance broker will be moving into downtown Grand Rapids.

Acrisure, LLC will be moving its headquarters from Caledonia into the new Studio Park development. The move will mean 400 employees will be working in the downtown development. The company expects to grow further after the move.

The company will move into 105,000 square feet of office space, making Acrisure the largest occupant of Class A Office space in the city of Grand Rapids. Construction will begin this year and the company hopes to be moving in by the end of 2020.

The company plans to expand later into a second building which was approved by the Downtown Development Authority Wednesday.

The move is expected to help increase downtown traffic at the Studio Park development, which includes a movie theater, a music venue, residential buildings, a hotel, restaurants and a parking tower.