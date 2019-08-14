Last chance to get tickets for Teresa Thome’s “Warm Cheese”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gilda's LaughFest, the nation's first-ever community-wide festival of laughter has announced the 10th year of the festival will be held March 5-15 in 2020. To celebrate the anniversary, LaughFest has partnered with Emmy Award-winning producer Teresa Thome to kick off the celebration early with the show, "Warm Cheese."

Warm Cheese, an inspirational work filled with humor and poignancy about Thome’s grief journey following the death of her mother, will be performed August 15, 16 and 17 at Spectrum Theater. Each performance begins at 8 p.m.

Performances for Thursday and Friday are sold out, but there are still tickets available for Saturday's show.

To purchase tickets, visit laughfestgr.org.