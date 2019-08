MUSKEGON, Mich. – A man allegedly stole several artifacts from a World War II veterans museum over the weekend.

In a post from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum, they say that someone stole a number of hats, buttons, medals and other items from World War II uniforms that were on display this weekend.

Anyone with information should call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750.

We’ll be talking with officials at the museum this afternoon and we’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17 News.