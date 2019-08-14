Man with history of scams at airports arrested in Michigan

Posted 11:43 AM, August 14, 2019, by

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a man who has a history of scamming people at airports around the country is now accused of trying to get money from travelers in Michigan.

The Wayne County Airport Authority says officers arrested 44-year-old H. Michael Borovetz on Saturday at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus after getting a tip he’d have a flight layover at the airport. Airport officials say they’d been on the lookout for him since 2015.

Borovetz, whose address is listed in Pittsburgh, pleaded not guilty this week to misdemeanor charges of false pretenses and is jailed. Court records Wednesday don’t list a lawyer for him.

The airport says Borovetz, who has played poker professionally, would approach passengers with a sad story in an attempt to get money.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.