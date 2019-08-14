New playground and upcoming events at John Ball Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS - It’s a big day at the John Ball Zoo! The zoo is getting ready to break ground on a new playground that will be accessible to people of all abilities. Sacred Heart Academy in Grand Rapids partnered with the zoo on this project, hoping to make a playground that people who normally couldn’t enjoy a playground, could.

“What’s so special about universal designed playground is that it’s designed intently with everyone’s needs. So that means whether you have a physical disability, cognitive, sensory impairments, this playground will be a place where everyone can come and have fun" said Michael Lomonaco, Chief Development and Community Engagement Officer at the John Ball Zoo.

The west side will soon be a home to this safe place to play for people of all abilities, as construction begins today and zoo officials say they plan to have it finished by September.

Not only is the zoo excited for the new playground, but also inviting families to two upcoming events that both kids and adults will enjoy. Princess Day is all about the kids with special treats and even a princess breakfast! Rock, roar and pour then is all about the adults 21 and older with good drinks and a live concert series.