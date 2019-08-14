Road work update: A week of major closures and new local projects

This week’s line-up of new projects includes a freeway closure in Lansing and a collection of new local projects:
I-96 eastbound closed in Lansing
- I-96 eastbound closed at the Grand River in Mile 98.
- Detour at I-69 East Exit 89 Flint
- Then south on US-127 back to eastbound I-96
I-96 eastbound and westbound closed in Ionia County
- Nightly work on new bridge beams at Cutler Road.
- I-96 closed between Grand River Avenue Mile 77 and Grange Road Mile 84.
- Nightly 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Closure Wednesday night through Saturday night, Aug. 14 through Aug. 17.
Bridge work on M-89 over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan
- M-89 Marshall Street over the Kalamazoo River
- Lane closures now through Nov. 29.
Bridge work on M-231 over the Grand River
- Lane closures through August 29.
76th Street closed in Byron Township
- 76th Street closed between Clyde Park Avenue and Gordon Industrial Drive.
- Through Nov. 6.
- Widening of street and replacement of Buck Creek bridge.
Burdick Street closed in Kalamazoo
- Burdick Street closed south of Lovell Street.
- Through Aug. 27.
Oakland Drive closed in Kalamazoo
- Southbound Oakland Drive closed from Howard Street to Benjamin Avenue.
- Through Sept. 9.
Laketon Avenue closed in Muskegon Township
- Laketon Avenue closed between Dangl Road and Mill Iron Road
- Through Aug. 16.