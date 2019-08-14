Road work update: A week of major closures and new local projects

Posted 11:20 AM, August 14, 2019, by

This week’s line-up of new projects includes a freeway closure in Lansing and a collection of new local projects:

I-96 eastbound closed in Lansing

  • I-96 eastbound closed at the Grand River in Mile 98.
  • Detour at I-69 East Exit 89 Flint
  • Then south on US-127 back to eastbound I-96

I-96 eastbound and westbound closed in Ionia County

  • Nightly work on new bridge beams at Cutler Road.
  • I-96 closed between Grand River Avenue Mile 77 and Grange Road Mile 84.
  • Nightly 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Closure Wednesday night through Saturday night, Aug. 14 through Aug. 17.

Bridge work on M-89 over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan

  • M-89 Marshall Street over the Kalamazoo River
  • Lane closures now through Nov. 29.

Bridge work on M-231 over the Grand River

  • Lane closures through August 29.

76th Street closed in Byron Township

  • 76th Street closed between Clyde Park Avenue and Gordon Industrial Drive.
  • Through Nov. 6.
  • Widening of street and replacement of Buck Creek bridge.

Burdick Street closed in Kalamazoo

  • Burdick Street closed south of Lovell Street.
  • Through Aug. 27.

Oakland Drive closed in Kalamazoo

  • Southbound Oakland Drive closed from Howard Street to Benjamin Avenue.
  • Through Sept. 9.

Laketon Avenue closed in Muskegon Township

  • Laketon Avenue closed between Dangl Road and Mill Iron Road
  • Through Aug. 16.

