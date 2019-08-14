Road work update: A week of major closures and new local projects

This week’s line-up of new projects includes a freeway closure in Lansing and a collection of new local projects:

I-96 eastbound closed in Lansing

I-96 eastbound closed at the Grand River in Mile 98.

Detour at I-69 East Exit 89 Flint

Then south on US-127 back to eastbound I-96

I-96 eastbound and westbound closed in Ionia County

Nightly work on new bridge beams at Cutler Road.

I-96 closed between Grand River Avenue Mile 77 and Grange Road Mile 84.

Nightly 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Closure Wednesday night through Saturday night, Aug. 14 through Aug. 17.

Bridge work on M-89 over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan

M-89 Marshall Street over the Kalamazoo River

Lane closures now through Nov. 29.

Bridge work on M-231 over the Grand River

Lane closures through August 29.

76th Street closed in Byron Township

76th Street closed between Clyde Park Avenue and Gordon Industrial Drive.

Through Nov. 6.

Widening of street and replacement of Buck Creek bridge.

Burdick Street closed in Kalamazoo

Burdick Street closed south of Lovell Street.

Through Aug. 27.

Oakland Drive closed in Kalamazoo

Southbound Oakland Drive closed from Howard Street to Benjamin Avenue.

Through Sept. 9.

Laketon Avenue closed in Muskegon Township