Several arrested for trafficking meth in Hastings

HASTINGS, Mich. – A months-long investigation into drug trafficking in Hastings, Michigan, has led to several arrests.

The Southwest Enforcement Team, comprised of several southwestern Michigan sheriff’s departments, police departments and the Michigan State Police, says that eight people have been charged with 15 different counts of distributing crystal methamphetamine in Hastings.

Seven of those people have been arrested and jailed in Barry County:

Timothy Stube, 42, three counts of delivery of meth, 2nd offense

Marc Wright, 45, two counts of delivery of meth, 2nd offense

Michelle Otoole, 38, two counts of delivery of meth, Habitual offender 2nd

Gary Willavize, Jr., 37, one count of delivery of meth, 2nd offense

Kevin Abbott, 51, three counts of delivery of meth, Habitual offender 4th, 2nd offense

Nicholas McClelland, 29, one count of delivery of meth

Tina Noble, 42, two counts of delivery of meth, 2nd offense

The eighth suspect was not named.

Officials say there has been an “alarming increase in the availability of crystal methamphetamine that has been trafficked into our area in the last two years.”