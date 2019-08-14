Thieves steal keys, car from auto shop; lead deputy on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County are searching for suspects accused of breaking into a car sales lot overnight.

It happened early Wednesday morning at Parkway Auto Sales, 2120 Chicago Drive in Hudsonville.

The sheriff's office says it tried to pull a car over in the area of Port Sheldon Drive when the driver led deputies on a chase.

That's when someone inside the car started throwing keys out the window and when deputies stopped to retrieve them they noticed the break-in at the shop.

The owner says the thieves smashed through the main office window and took keys and one car from the shop.

If you know anything, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.