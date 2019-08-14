Thieves steal keys, cars from auto shop; lead deputy on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- Deputies in Ottawa County are searching for suspects accused of breaking into a car sales lot overnight.

It happened early Wednesday morning at Parkway Auto Sales, 2120 Chicago Drive in Georgetown Township.

The sheriff's office says it tried to pull a car over in the area of Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street when the driver led deputies on a chase.

Deputies terminated the chase at the intersection of Chicago Dr and Main St and the vehicle was last seen entering eastbound I-196.

During the pursuit, someone inside the car started throwing keys out the window and when deputies stopped to retrieve them they noticed the break-in at the shop.

The owner says the thieves smashed through the main office window and took keys and stole two cars from the shop, one of which has been recovered.

If you know anything, call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.