Trump nominates ex-Speaker Tom Leonard to be US attorney

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard has been nominated to be U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan by President Donald Trump.

The nomination was announced Wednesday, which will have to be approved by the U.S. Senate.

In a Facebook post, Leonard said the nomination was an “incredible honor.”

“Since becoming a prosecutor in Genesee County, my heart has been to work with law enforcement to keep our citizens safe,” the post says. “I look forward to working with the White House and Senate as we work through the confirmation process.”

Leonard served three terms in the state House before running for attorney general in 2018 against Democrat Dana Nessel.