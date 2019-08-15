2 arrested after heroin, fentanyl found in Schoolcraft home

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Two people are behind bars and facing charges after investigators found drugs in their home.

Officials with the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) say they were monitoring their home for several days and finally got enough probable cause to search the home.

Investigators say they found a small amount of suspected Heroin and Fentanyl, prescription pills, Meth residue and dozens of used hypodermic needles spread around the home.

On Wednesday, detectives searched the home in the 400 block of Hayward Street and found four adults and one child inside.

Two of them were arrested and the child was turned over to a relative.

Both are facing numerous charges. No names have been released.

SWET investigates a wide variety of illegal drug cases but spends much of its time and resources investigating cases of ICE and Heroin/Fentanyl being brought into the country by cartels.

