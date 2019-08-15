× 5 seriously injured in head-on Kzoo Co. crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were seriously injured Thursday in a head-on crash in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on E G Avenue west of Augusta Drive in Ross Township, near Galesburg.

An SUV and a pickup truck hauling a fifth-wheeler collided head-on, but authorities didn’t specify how it happened. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were serious, but not considered to be life-threatening.