5 seriously injured in head-on Kzoo Co. crash

Posted 4:40 PM, August 15, 2019, by

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were seriously injured Thursday in a head-on crash in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on E G Avenue west of Augusta Drive in Ross Township, near Galesburg.

An SUV and a pickup truck hauling a fifth-wheeler collided head-on, but authorities didn’t specify how it happened. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital for injuries that were serious, but not considered to be life-threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.