Author Annette Bourland shares tips on how to make reading enjoyable for kids

The kids' summer reading selections might have wrapped up, but there is that window of time before they head back to school. Or maybe the kids are still struggling to finish.

Annette Bourland, author and publisher at Zonderkidz, the children's book division of Zondervan, shares some tips on how to make back to school reading enjoyable for the kids.

Annette Bourland has authored two children's books, You’re My Little Sweet Pea and Sweet Pea God Loves You.

For more information about these books and others, go to zonderkidz.com.