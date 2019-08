DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon in Muskegon County.

It happened at a home on Meeuwenberg Drive near Danc Drive in Dalton Township, near Twin Lake.

There is also a heavy police presence at Grand Haven State Park, where authorities say the homicide suspect was in the water.

Police said the suspect jumped into the water to get away from officers claiming he wanted to hurt himself.