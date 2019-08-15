Authorities searching for missing Niles woman

Posted 4:16 PM, August 15, 2019, by

A courtesy photo of Rebecca Percy.

NILES, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing Berrien County woman.

Rebecca Percy, 49, was last seen May 20 around Niles.

Authorities say she is known to stay in both Niles and Benton Harbor, but family hasn’t seen or heard form her since the last week of May.

Percy is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department detective bureau at 269-983-7141 ext. 7224.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.