Authorities searching for missing Niles woman

NILES, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing Berrien County woman.

Rebecca Percy, 49, was last seen May 20 around Niles.

Authorities say she is known to stay in both Niles and Benton Harbor, but family hasn’t seen or heard form her since the last week of May.

Percy is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department detective bureau at 269-983-7141 ext. 7224.