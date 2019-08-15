Authorities seek vehicle in Branch Co. hit-and-run

Posted 11:49 AM, August 15, 2019, by

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Branch County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Union City Road near Cady Road in Girard Township, southeast of Union City.

A witness told deputies they saw a bicyclist get hit by a pickup truck that took off from the scene after the crash. The bicyclist was flown to a Kalamazoo hospital in serious condition after being hit.

The suspect vehicle is an older model maroon pickup truck with damage to the right side and mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash, truck or its driver is asked to call the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-2325 or Branch County dispatchers at 517-278-3091.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.