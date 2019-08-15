× Authorities seek vehicle in Branch Co. hit-and-run

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Branch County Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Union City Road near Cady Road in Girard Township, southeast of Union City.

A witness told deputies they saw a bicyclist get hit by a pickup truck that took off from the scene after the crash. The bicyclist was flown to a Kalamazoo hospital in serious condition after being hit.

The suspect vehicle is an older model maroon pickup truck with damage to the right side and mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash, truck or its driver is asked to call the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517-278-2325 or Branch County dispatchers at 517-278-3091.