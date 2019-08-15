Battle at Berlin 251, biggest racing event of the season, happening August 17

Race car fans, get the adrenaline pumping while watching dozens of race cars go around the track at high speeds at Berlin Raceway on Saturday.

Some of the best Super Late Models in the country are making their way to West Michigan for the Battle At Berlin 251. There will be over 35 registered racers ready to battle for a $20,000 prize.

It's one of the only events not free to stream, but it is available on PPV on Speed51.

The gates open at 1 p.m. and the race starts at 6:30.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit berlinraceway.com.

