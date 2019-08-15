BBB issues warning about tickets for wine tasting event in Paw Paw

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau in West Michigan is urging caution for people looking to buy tickets to a wine tasting event in Paw Paw next weekend.

The R&B Wine Tasting event is being advertised to take place in Paw Paw on August 23rd. Tickets cost $25, but the location of the event isn’t revealed until five days before the event.

The Better Business Bureau in St. Louis, Missouri recently issued a warning for a similar event. That event was to raise money for a group called the Screaming Hearts Foundation, but investigators say the charity is not a recognized charity by the IRS.  The even was listed by a company called Erotic Wine Tastings, which is supposedly located in Florida.

A similar event in Indianapolis was moved and then canceled at the last minute. Customers had a difficult time getting refunds.

A search of the Erotic Wine Tastings website did not list the Paw Paw event.

The BBB says customers should use caution when buying tickets for an event without information on its location and research before giving to a charity.

