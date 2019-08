KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A famous Detroit-style pizzeria just opened in West Michigan this year and now Buddy’s Pizza has announced they’ll be opening another spot in Kalamazoo in 2020.

The location is still to be announced, but Buddy’s says they’ll post information later on their social media.

Kalamazoo, we're coming to you in 2020. As always, stay tuned to our social media pages for the most relevant, up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/ct7PRqmbf2 — Buddy's Pizza (@buddyspizza) August 15, 2019

Buddy’s opened their first West Michigan location in Kentwood in April.