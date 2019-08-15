City of Portland asks Gov. Whitmer to reconsider denial of emergency funding

Posted 9:25 PM, August 15, 2019, by

 

PORTLAND, Mich. — The city of Portland is asking the Governor Gretchen Whitmer to reconsider the denial of emergency funding after flooding caused some expensive damage in February.

In February, ice jams on the Grand River caused substantial flooding in Portland forcing 50 people to leave their homes.

Flash flooding also caused damage to nearby businesses and the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

“Our total damages were well above $200,000 our insurance takes care of a lot of those issues. Whatever money is left over, that is what they apply for,” Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman, explained.

The city asked for $105,000 to help with repairs from that damage but were denied emergency funding last month, something they can’t understand because they say they fit all the necessary criteria.

“I want to make perfectly clear this is not an emotional plea, this is simply a criteria to follow the existing laws as it relates to eligibility. We feel that under the denial, they failed to properly look at and apply the existing criteria,” Gorman, said.

Click here to read a copy of the letter the city sent the Governor this week.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.