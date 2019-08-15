× City of Portland asks Gov. Whitmer to reconsider denial of emergency funding

PORTLAND, Mich. — The city of Portland is asking the Governor Gretchen Whitmer to reconsider the denial of emergency funding after flooding caused some expensive damage in February.

In February, ice jams on the Grand River caused substantial flooding in Portland forcing 50 people to leave their homes.

Flash flooding also caused damage to nearby businesses and the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

“Our total damages were well above $200,000 our insurance takes care of a lot of those issues. Whatever money is left over, that is what they apply for,” Portland City Manager Tutt Gorman, explained.

The city asked for $105,000 to help with repairs from that damage but were denied emergency funding last month, something they can’t understand because they say they fit all the necessary criteria.

“I want to make perfectly clear this is not an emotional plea, this is simply a criteria to follow the existing laws as it relates to eligibility. We feel that under the denial, they failed to properly look at and apply the existing criteria,” Gorman, said.

