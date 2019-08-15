× Couple rides tandem bike 850 miles on Michigan shoreline tour

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Ken and Laura Render are rounding out a 10-day trip taking them 850 miles along Lake Michigan’s shoreline, all together on a tandem bike.

They left on August 5th from Mount Clemens, parking their car in Benton Harbor and taking the tandem bike north along the coast, towing 35 pounds of gear. They say they’ve loved seeing all the small West Michigan towns along the way, and the challenge has been fun as well.

“Just seeing all the little towns, people have been great. People have even offered to let us stay in their house,” Laura Render said.

There are challenges that come with two passengers on the same bike, however.

“Well, you work together. Some of the hills coming out of the dunes near the Empire area are killer,” Ken Render said.

Overall, it’s an enjoyable experience for the couple’s first vacation…in tandem.

“The tandem bike keeps us together. You know, I don’t have to look back and find out, ‘Oh where is she, have I lost her?” Ken Render said.