FDA: Don’t Drink “Miracle Solution” Marketed as cure for Cancer, it’s Bleach

WEST MICHIGAN-The food and drug administration is issuing a warning about something claiming to be a ‘miracle solution’ that is actually closer to bleach.

It’s being sold as a cure for everything from cancer to autism but could cause serious issues.

Miracle Mineral Solution may come in colorful tiny bottles but it's what's in it that causing the FDA to warn people from drinking it.

"The way it's marketed, it's actually sold as a combination of two bottles one of them contains sodium chloride the other one is citric acid, so essentially things lemon juice or lime juice," says Dr. Adam Nicholson, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Emergency Dept.

Of course the lime juice isn't the problem, it's what it's combined with: sodium chloride. Together the two make chlorine dioxide AKA bleach.

"You can get burns in your mouth, in your esophagus, and if you ingest a significant quantity as this product is marketed and sold, there's a significant ingestion you can get pretty bad nauseous, you can start having significant vomiting diarrhea," says Dr. Nicholson.

But, even taking a small dosage of Miracle Mineral Solution could land you in the emergency room.

Miracle Mineral Solution, like many home remedies, is sold online sites and social media and is also sometimes called Miracle Mineral Supplement, or M-M-S.

Experts say the best way to avoid potentially dangerous substances online is to check if it’s FDA approved.

"Looking to see if something is FDA approved is always a good first step if it's on there," says Dr. Nicholson. "I think always having that questioning attitude about why something is being sold and marketed in such a way that's not available at your local store or health food store is always another indicator that maybe you should think twice about taking something that's sold online."

So take one more look at this and avoid it.

The FDA has fought to keep this off shelves for more than a decade and it may come in a different name so always look at the back of the bottle and look for an FDA approval.