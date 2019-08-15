Man missing from Ottawa Co. since July

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man.

Tien Pham, 27, was last seen in the Holland area on July 26. He has not shown up for work and has not been in contact with his family since. His family tells investigators that being out of contact with his family is out of the ordinary.

Pham was last seen wearing blue cargo shorts and a white t-shirt. He was also carrying a tan-colored backpack.

Anyone with information should call Ottawa County Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.