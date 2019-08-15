MI Titanium offers race distances for beginners and experts

Posted 11:02 AM, August 15, 2019, by

Race day is coming, and the Michigan Titanium offers a distance for the beginner all the way to the extreme races.

For the first time ever, this race has been selected by the USAT to host the Ultra-Distance (Full) National Championship!

So what exactly does this race entail? There are multiple variations of the race people can sign up for:

Full Tri – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Relay – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Aquabike – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike

Full Duathlon – 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

 

Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike

Half Duathlon – 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

 

Olympic Tri – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Relay – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Aquabike – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike

Olympic Duathlon – 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

 

Everything actually kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9a.m. with a Kids Triathlon in Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp. followed by a packed day of informational meetings and more for athletes.

The rest of the races are happening Sunday, August 18 starting at 8 a.m.

Sign up and get more information at mititanium.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.