MI Titanium offers race distances for beginners and experts

Race day is coming, and the Michigan Titanium offers a distance for the beginner all the way to the extreme races.

For the first time ever, this race has been selected by the USAT to host the Ultra-Distance (Full) National Championship!

So what exactly does this race entail? There are multiple variations of the race people can sign up for:

Full Tri – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Relay – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Full Aquabike – 2.4 Swim, 112 Bike

Full Duathlon – 112 Bike, 26.2 Run

Half Tri – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Relay – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Half Aquabike – 1.2 Swim, 56 Bike

Half Duathlon – 56 Bike, 13.1 Run

Olympic Tri – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Relay – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Olympic Aquabike – .93 Swim, 24.8 Bike

Olympic Duathlon – 24.8 Bike, 6.2 Run

Everything actually kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9a.m. with a Kids Triathlon in Versluis Park in Plainfield Twp. followed by a packed day of informational meetings and more for athletes.

The rest of the races are happening Sunday, August 18 starting at 8 a.m.

Sign up and get more information at mititanium.com.