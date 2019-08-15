Morning Buzz: 5 things to know August 15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The title of "Number One Job in America" goes to tax managers.

According to a new study from GlassDoor, tax manager positions provide many opportunities for career growth and development.

Researchers found the average base salary for this field is over $100,000 a year.

The study says salesforce developers, product designers, and strategy managers were other top tier jobs.

2. What some wouldn't pay to get rid of cat allergies! Well, they might be a thing of the past with a new vaccine.

Scientists from Hypo Pet AG revealed a new vaccine, where pet treatment is designed to control a common protein produced by cats. This protein is called Fel-D-One, and it's what 10 percent of people are allergic to.

The vaccine produces antibodies inside of cats which can help offset this protein.

Researchers are currently working with regulators to make the treatment officially available to pet owners in the future.

3. A popular boat launch along the lakeshore now has a place for anglers to fillet their catch fo the day. The Black River Boat Launch in South Haven finished construction on its own fish cleaning station this week.

There are two tables equipped with grinders, spray hoses, power cords for electric knives, and everything else someone might need.

It's open 24-7 and free to use.

4. If you love Greek culture and food, you'll want to check out this festival! The annual Grand Rapids Greek Festival kicks off Friday and runs all weekend long.

It will be taking place at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Drive.

In addition to authentic Greek food, there will be live music, dancing lessons, wine tastings, and cooking classes.

This year, the festival is supporting the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

5. Top female golfers will return to West Michigan for two more years.

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will now run through 2021.

Despite the rain, more than 56,000 visitors came to the 2910 Meijer LPGA Classic at the Blythefield Country Club.

Additionally, it generated $1.1 million for the retailer's Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

Next year's tournament dates are June 8-14.