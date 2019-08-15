Motorcyclist airlifted after Barry County crash

Posted 6:40 AM, August 15, 2019, by

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was airlifted after a crash with another car Wednesday night, according to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 9:15 p.m. on M-37 near Pinecone Drive in Rutland Township of Barry County.

Deputies say the driver of a SUV turned into the path of the motorcyclist causing the two to collide.

The motorcyclist, only identified as a 29-year-old from Plainwell, was injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital. Deputies say the driver of the SUV, a 39-year-old woman from Hastings, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.