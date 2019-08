Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Things are just peachy at Anderson and Girls Orchards. Along with a fresh crop of peaches, there are always fresh animals being added to the petting zoo.

Terry Anderson, along with his grandsons Austin and Eli, stopped by with one of their new additions, Ferdinand the Yak.

Anderson and Girls Orchards is located at 2985 North Sheridan Road in Stanton.

Learn more by going to andersonandgirls.com.