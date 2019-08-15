× Police searching for man found sleeping in stolen vehicle

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police are searching for a man who they say was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle from Kentwood Thursday morning in Benton Harbor.

Officers found the vehicle around 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning at River Terrace Apartment Complex, and saw a man sleeping in the backseat when they walked up to it.

Police say the man ran away after they woke him up but made his way back to the vehicle and drove away. Officers started to chase the vehicle but decided to call of the pursuit.

The stolen vehicle is a silver Nissan Pathfinder with a Michigan license plate, No. 6KZ R36.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Benton Harbor police at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867.