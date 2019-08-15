Sgt.: Driver loses control after fight with boyfriend, hits house

Posted 2:25 PM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, August 15, 2019

The scene of a crash on Aug. 15, 2019 in Allendale Township, Mich.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle crashed into an Ottawa County home Thursday after the driver lost control following an argument with her boyfriend.

The crash happened at 10:58 a.m. at a house on 68th Avenue south of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

Authorities say the woman was having or had a heated argument with her boyfriend and lost control of the vehicle while talking with him on her phone.

The vehicle went off the road, hit a utility box and continued through a yard before hitting the house.

