Sgt.: Driver loses control after fight with boyfriend, hits house

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle crashed into an Ottawa County home Thursday after the driver lost control following an argument with her boyfriend.

The crash happened at 10:58 a.m. at a house on 68th Avenue south of Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale Township.

Authorities say the woman was having or had a heated argument with her boyfriend and lost control of the vehicle while talking with him on her phone.

The vehicle went off the road, hit a utility box and continued through a yard before hitting the house.