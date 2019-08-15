× Speeding drivers help to fund Kzoo Co. public libraries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Speeding drivers in Kalamazoo County are helping fund the county’s library system.

While paying a ticket can be a frustrating task, drivers can take comfort in knowing some of their money goes to financing new books and services at public libraries.

Every year, county treasurers distribute thousands in fines to public libraries across the state. Last year, Kalamazoo County Treasurer gave $323,723.83.

Most of those funds went to the Kalamazoo Public and Portage District libraries, but the money helps smaller libraries continue to stay open and offer services for its citizens.

In a release, Schoolcraft Library Treasurer Ashley Bergeon Willis said they rely on those funds to supply the community with programs for kids and adults.