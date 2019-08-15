× Study: GVSU most ‘Instagrammed’ college in Michigan

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is the most “Instagrammed” college campus in Michigan, a study says.

According to All Home Connections, GVSU received the most mentions in Instagram posts during the fall 2017 semester, and the most popular hashtag used was #gvsu in 128,900 posts.

To qualify for the study, schools had to have over 7,000 full-time students. It didn’t say where other schools in the state ranked.

The most-used hashtags were related to schools’ athletics, including #rolltide at Alabama, #boomersooner at Oklahoma and #fightingirish at Notre Dame.