Suspect at large after 1 injured in Benton Twp. shooting

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left a man injured.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot behind Blossom Acres Housing, 1166 Highland Avenue in Benton Township.

The victim, 22-year-old Dalonte Carter, was found with gunshot wounds to the right leg and abdomen and required surgery.

As of now, police have not located a suspect and no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked t o contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP.