Taste of East GR benefits Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Gaslight Village Business Association invites the community to the City’s business district on Thursday, Aug. 15 for its iconic cuisine, charity and community event, the Taste of East Grand Rapids.

Booths will line Wealthy Street between Lovett Avenue and Lake Drive, highlighting various tastes of local restaurants’ creations. In addition to the delectable food, Gaslight Village retailers will have special sidewalk sales and summer clearance events going on during the event, allowing event-goers to do some last-minute back-to-school shopping.

The annual event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with half of its proceeds benefitting the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

“We look forward to this event each year because it gathers family, friends, neighbors, residents and visitors together in celebration of summer and local business,” said Debbi McGonigal, president of the Gaslight Village Business Association. “Sampling your way through Gaslight is such a great way to experience the variety of options we have to offer — and the fact it benefits the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is the true cherry on top.”

In collaboration with Kent District Library, Taste of East will also have fun outdoor entertainment for the entire family, including an inflatable bounce house, a photo booth, a magician,balloon animals, face painting and henna. To top it off, the Jake and Jimmy band will perform throughout the evening in Regatta Plaza.

The event will use tickets for food and beverage purchases and select activities participation. Tickets will be sold for $1 apiece with most menu items ranging between two to three tickets. While the event will run until 8:30 p.m., the last ticket will be sold at 8 p.m.

Featuring longtime favorites as well as new editions, this year’s event includes participation from the following 12 restaurants:

Big Bob’s

Carolina Lowcountry Kitchen

Clean Juice

D&W

Foo Yen

Jersey Junction

Jose Babushka’s

Kilwins

Kona Ice

Olive’s

Osta’s Lebanese Cuisine

Wok & Mortar