US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes

August 15, 2019

MIAMI - JUNE 22: (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.

Most developed countries worldwide have adopted similar graphic warning labels.

The FDA’s previous effort was defeated in court in 2012. A panel of judges sided with tobacco companies and ruled that the agency couldn’t force cigarettes to carry grisly images, including cadavers, diseased lungs and cancerous mouth sores.

The agency will take comments on the new proposal before moving to finalize the labels.

