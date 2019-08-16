3 hospitalized after car hits tree in Montcalm Co.

Posted 7:19 PM, August 16, 2019, by

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — Three people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries Friday after a crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Blackmer Road near Holland Lake Road in Crystal Township.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and it hit tree.

One of the passengers was flown to the hospital, and the driver and another passenger were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital by ambulance.

Authorities didn’t specify what their conditions were.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.