3 hospitalized after car hits tree in Montcalm Co.

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people were sent to the hospital with serious injuries Friday after a crash in Montcalm County.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Blackmer Road near Holland Lake Road in Crystal Township.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and it hit tree.

One of the passengers was flown to the hospital, and the driver and another passenger were taken to a Grand Rapids hospital by ambulance.

Authorities didn’t specify what their conditions were.