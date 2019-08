WASHINGTON – Checking out destinations via Amtrak are more affordable starting Friday.

Starting Friday, August 16 and running through Saturday, you can book tickets for half off for travel during the month of September, with no blackout dates, including Labor Day weekend.

The sale is good nationwide. The Pere Marquette Amtrak line runs from Grand Rapids to Chicago. Fares from Chicago to St. Louis will now only be $16 during the sale and $35 from Chicago to Kansas City. All fares are one-way.