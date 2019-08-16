Arson and assault suspect leads Van Buren deputies on chase

BANGOR, Mich. – South Haven Police and Van Buren County Sheriff deputies were able to stop a suspect wanted in an assault and an arson Friday morning.

Officials say the situation began in Bangor, Michigan, where a vehicle was found to be on fire on Center Street. Police were able to determine that the fire had been intentionally set and were able to identify a suspect.

Later Friday morning, police were called to an assault at the Shell gas station on Broadway Street in South Haven. Witnesses told police that a suspect pointed a gun at a victim at the scene. Police located the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop them, but the driver sped off.

Police and deputies continued to chase the suspect while he allegedly pointed a gun at the officers on several occasions. The suspect avoided “stop sticks” twice and then made a call from the vehicle to a woman. He allegedly told her that he was going to go to her location and make police shoot him in front of her.

Police were able to execute a maneuver to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody before he made it to her location.

No one was injured. Police say a pellet pistol and evidence tied to the arson were found inside the vehicle.

The suspect will be arraigned at a later date on several felonies.