Brother sewing machines make back-to-school crafts fun and easy

You can spend quality crafting time with your kids and get them ready for back-to-school, too! DIY expert and Brother sewing machine ambassador, Jane Monzures, stopped by with a table full of wonderful ideas. From hair scrunchies, personalized bracelets, purses and pencil cases to book covers and emoji pillows! There’s so much that a Brother sewing machine can do and many options on the market! To find a West Michigan dealer and learn more, visit www.brothersews.com