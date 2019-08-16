You can spend quality crafting time with your kids and get them ready for back-to-school, too! DIY expert and Brother sewing machine ambassador, Jane Monzures, stopped by with a table full of wonderful ideas. From hair scrunchies, personalized bracelets, purses and pencil cases to book covers and emoji pillows! There’s so much that a Brother sewing machine can do and many options on the market! To find a West Michigan dealer and learn more, visit www.brothersews.com
Brother sewing machines make back-to-school crafts fun and easy
-
This California teen has mastered 107 musical instruments – and counting
-
He’s valedictorian of his high school class. The salutatorian? His identical twin.
-
Cedar Springs student surprised by brother for graduation
-
Officers free trapped raccoon after ‘burglary’ of high school vending machine
-
Great white shark makes appearance near Jersey Shore
-
-
Rockford lacrosse teams prepare for state semifinals
-
Soldier surprises his sister at Alabama high school graduation rehearsal
-
Flushing couple honored as longest married couple in Michigan at 73 years
-
Brother of slain Sandy Hook student to run for public office
-
Joyride on floor cleaner causes damage at Michigan school
-
-
Softball Player of the Year credits her brother for being the secret to her success
-
Man put into medically induced coma after suffering lung damage from vaping
-
Lego celebrates ‘Friends’ 25th anniversary with Central Perk set