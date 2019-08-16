Brother sewing machines make back-to-school crafts fun and easy

Posted 12:11 PM, August 16, 2019, by

You can spend quality crafting time with your kids and get them ready for back-to-school, too! DIY expert and Brother sewing machine ambassador, Jane Monzures, stopped by with a table full of wonderful ideas. From hair scrunchies, personalized bracelets, purses and pencil cases to book covers and emoji pillows! There’s so much that a Brother sewing machine can do and many options on the market! To find a West Michigan dealer and learn more, visit www.brothersews.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.