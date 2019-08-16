Dense Fog Advisory

Dense Fog Advisory for Friday

Posted 4:18 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24AM, August 16, 2019

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a Dense Fog Advisory which is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

You can expect widespread visibility at or below a 1/4 mile are expected through sunrise. Visibility will improve by 10 a.m. across the area.

The fog is widespread along I-96 from Grand Rapids to Lansing and expends north to Big Rapids. Expect slow travel during the morning commute due to low visibility.

Counties under the advisory in West Michigan include Kent, Calhoun, Montcalm, Newaygo, Ionia, Barry and Kalamazoo.

If driving, slow down and use low beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

