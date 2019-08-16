El Informador giving backpacks to kids returning to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every child deserves to go back-to-school with a brand new backpack. Roughly 4,000 of them will be given away Saturday, Aug. 17 at the annual El Informador Backpack Giveaway held this year at City Middle High School, 1720 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the event will wrap up around 5 p.m.

The event is absolutely free with backpacks themed for all school aged children. There will be lots of fun and entertainment throughout the day. For more details visit www.elinformadorusa.com