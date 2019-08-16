Grand Rapids Urban League students take lead with anti-vaping/smoking campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Urban League is taking a strong stance on smoking and vaping when it comes to our youth.

The organization encourages healthy living and lifestyles, housing, employment, equity, inclusion and more. Alarming numbers when it comes to youth and vaping have encouraged them to take the matter head on.

Acting as advocates, they work with leaders on a local and state level. Social media has been a great platform for them to get their message across. Recently they went to MLK Park to do a clean-up and netted more than 1,300 cigarette butts! When it comes to vaping, they don’t want to wait 50 years down the road to see what the true impact will be on one’s health.

You might have seen the commercials with the hashtag #ThisIsntGoingToEndWell and they are the ones behind it.

To get your family involved, come to the free community picnic on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at MLK Park, 900 Fuller Ave. SE. You’ll enjoy food and fun activities.

On September 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the free Back to School Relaxer at Joe Taylor Park, 1038 Bemis St will feature an end of the summer celebration with everything from food, yard games, bounce house, music, sports and more! There will be a 9 p.m. showing of Black Panther.

