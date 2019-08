× GRFD introduces newest member: Axel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids fire station has added a new furry member to its crew.

Axel, a lab mix rescue puppy, will be at the fire station at 1930 Fuller Ave. and will be “on duty” 24-7. Once Axel finishes training, he will help with station tours, fire prevention efforts and community outreach.

The department says Axel has already gone on some calls with firefighters.