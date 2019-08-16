Judge allows photos of dismembered corpse at Jared Chance trial

Posted 1:51 PM, August 16, 2019

Jared Chance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Photos of a western Michigan woman’s mutilated body can be used as evidence in the trial of a man charged in her slaying and dismemberment.

A Kent County judge made the ruling at a hearing Friday.

Defense attorneys argued the photos have no value as evidence and would be used only to sway the jury against 29-year-old Jared Chance. Prosecutors said the photos show how much work was put into hiding the slaying of 31-year-old Ashley Young.

Young’s torso was found Dec. 2 in the basement of Chance’s Grand Rapids rental home. The Oshtemo Township woman last was seen alive Nov. 29.

Chance is charged with murder, mutilation of a body, concealing a death and tampering with evidence. His trial is expected to start Sept. 9 in Grand Rapids.

1 Comment

