Lifequest Ministries to give free ‘back-to-school’ haircuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The power of a good haircut can make all the difference for kids going back to school, but sometimes parents just don’t have the money.

That’s why a Grand Rapids church is working to fill that gap.

With school just around the corner, young men walking into "The Shop" at Lifequest Ministries are getting more than free haircuts, they're getting mentally prepared for the school year.

"When you're going back to school and you need a haircut it like gives you that good first appearance to your teachers and all that and it can make a good first impression," said Jaylen Smith, a junior at East Kentwood.

Smith said a fresh haircut on the first day of school goes a long way. Not only does it leave an impression on teachers and classmates, but for Smith, it leaves an impression on his confidence.

"It makes me feel good," he said.

It's something that Dadrian Nelson says he witnesses firsthand a transformation that lifts up a kids spirit.

Something he says is important for a good school year.

"It's just amazing to see them touching they hair when they get out the chair to see the smile I think the smile is the biggest thing," Nelson said.

But a good haircut can cost anywhere from $10 to $15, and Pastor Jerry Bishop of Lifequest Minstries says sometimes the kids just don't have it.

"That's maybe $10 extra in their life, maybe that's the difference between eating," said Bishop.

So he's opening his doors once again to offer free haircuts.

"If you look good, you feel good and often times are young men are not looking unkempt because it's fashionable, they're looking unkempt because they don't have the necessary economic means to get a haircut and a shave and look good," Bishop said.

"We're reaching out to young men and saying 'hey listen, if you want to get cleaned up, you want to look good, let's start the school year off on the right way,'" Bishop said.

Lifequest Minstries will be doing free haircuts at "The Shop" at 1050 Fisk Rd. Southeast in Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also have free school supplies on hand.

If you can't make it Grand Rapids, you can head over to the Boys & Girls club in Holland.